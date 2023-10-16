MLB playoffs: Jordan Montgomery, Evan Carter lead Rangers to ALCS Game 1 victory over Astros

Championship Series - Texas Rangers v Houston Astros - Game One HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Evan Carter #32 of the Texas Rangers grounds out in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros during Game One of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

For the first time in the 2023 MLB playoffs, both starters went at least six innings Sunday, as Jordan Montgomery and Justin Verlander kept the scoring low in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, ALCS Game 1: Rangers 2, Astros 0 (Texas leads 1-0)

Game summary:

The Texas Rangers struck first Sunday, riding a gem from starter Jordan Montgomery to a 2-0 win and a 1-0 series lead over the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

After a tight AL West race came down to the final day of the season in favor of the Astros, the Rangers have wrested home-field advantage in the best-of-seven series.

After a scoreless first inning, Jonah Heim got the scoring started in the second with a one-out single to score Evan Carter for a 1-0 Rangers lead. Leody Taveras added an insurance run with a no-doubt solo home run off of Justin Verlander in the fifth to double the Texas lead to 2-0.

They were the only two runs Verlander allowed in 6 2/3 innings. But they were enough, as Montgomery was outstanding through 6 1/3 shutout innings of his own.

Key moment:

The Astros’ best chance arrived in the fourth inning when they posted three straight two-out singles to load the bases. The third – a laser to left field from Jeremy Peña – failed to score Chas McCormick after McCormick was held at third base.

Martín Maldonado took the plate with a chance to get Houston on the board. He fouled off two Montomgery pitches en route to a 1-2 count on three pitches. But he couldn’t catch up to the fourth. Maldonado swung and missed at a fastball high in the zone to end the inning, and the Rangers’ shutout remained intact.

GOT HIM 🔥



Jordan Montgomery gets out of the bases loaded jam!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/2liHYzBpL0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2023

Impact player:

Montgomery brought his best stuff to the mound Sunday while pitching 6 1/3 shutout innings. An Astros lineup that plated 18 runs in three wins over the Minnesota Twins in the ALDS had no answers for the wily Rangers veteran at the plate.

The Astros opened the game with a pair of loud outs from José Altuve and Alex Bregman on deep fly balls to the warning track. Montgomery then struck out Yordan Álvarez to end the inning and was in a groove from there.

When the Astros threatened, Montgomery worked out of his jams. Houston twice had multiple runners on base with two outs. He found inning-ending strikeouts both times, including his second of All-Star and reigning ALCS MVP Álvarez in the third.

Jordan Montgomery strikes out Yordan Alvarez with the curve 🤢



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/E2dEax1B1h — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2023

Álvarez finished with three inning-ending strikeouts in three at-bats against Montgomery.

In his 6 1/3 innings, Montgomery allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six on an efficient 90 pitches, improving on his already stellar postseason. Through three playoff starts, Montgomery has a 2.08 ERA, 13 strikeouts and two walks in 17 1/3 innings.

What’s next?

Game 2 begins at 4:37 p.m ET Monday. Texas will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi, while Houston will send Framber Valdez to the mound looking to get a split at home.