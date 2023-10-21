MLB playoffs 2023: Astros go up 3-2 in ALCS with back-and-forth, benches-clearing Game 5 victory

Championship Series - Houston Astros v. Texas Rangers - Game Five ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 20: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a three-run home run to retake the lead in the ninth inning during Game 5 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday, October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Houston Astros took full control of the ALCS with a gut punch to their division rivals in Friday's Game 5. A back-and-forth affair that featured benches clearing ended with the road team winning yet again.

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, ALCS Game 5: Astros 5, Rangers 4 (Houston leads 3-2)

Game summary:

Down 4-2 in the top of the ninth, Astros star Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer off Rangers close Jose Leclerc to put his team one win away from a fifth World Series appearance in the past seven years.

It was Altuve’s 26th career postseason home run, putting him three back from Manny Ramirez for the MLB record.

The Rangers had dramatically taken the lead in the sixth inning, when Adolis García hit a three-run homer off Justin Verlander following back-to-back hits from Corey Seager and Evan Carter. It was a resuscitative moment for a team that had lost two games in a row at home after taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

It also marked the first time this series that the home team led. Let’s just say García enjoyed the moment.

More fireworks arrived later when Astros reliever Bryan Abreu hit García on the first pitch of his next at-bat. An incensed García immediately confronted catcher Martin Maldonado, sparking a clearing of the benches.

Abreu was eventually ejected from the game, as the umpires seemed to believe the HBP was intentional. Astros manager Dusty Baker disagreed, throwing his cap in disgust while speaking with the umps and earning an ejection himself. After further discussion, García was also ejected.

The Astros ended up having the last laugh.

What’s next?

The teams travel back to Houston for Game 6, which begins at 8:03 p.m. ET Sunday. Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for the Rangers, looking for his fourth win of these playoffs, and the Astros will counter with Framber Valdez.

The Astros will be looking to clinch their third straight trip to the World Series with a victory in Game 6, while the Rangers will try to force a Game 7.