MLB playoffs 2023: Rangers top Astros 2-0 in ALCS Game 1

Texas Rangers' Leody Taveras hits a home run during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

The American League will go through Texas. After a grueling regular season and a stressful postseason, the two remaining AL teams — the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers — both hail from the Lone Star state.

They reached this point in the season in vastly different ways. The Rangers rose back to prominence this year after flexing their financial muscles. Marcus Semien and Corey Seager were brought in on mega deals before the 2022 season, but that didn't stop the team from acquiring Max Scherzer and his big 2024 salary at the trade deadline.

The Astros spend money, too, but the team has mostly been a consistent contender thanks to its homegrown core. Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez once again find themselves excelling this postseason.

On Sunday, Jordan Montgomery and Justin Verlander both logged excellent starts for their teams, but it was the Rangers who emerged victorious in a low-scoring affair, thanks to some excellent defense from young superstar Evan Carter.

See below for news, scores and highlights from ALCS Game 1.