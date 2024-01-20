Mike McCarthy reportedly won't get Cowboys extension; will coach 2024 season on expiring contract

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will get another opportunity next season, but he won't have any job security.

The 60-year-old is not expected to be given a contract extension this offseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. His deal expires at the end of the 2024 campaign, which could mark the end of McCarthy's tenure.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the pressure of potential unemployment is a unique opportunity to produce better results from McCarthy, per Schefter.

McCarthy was hired to coach the Cowboys in January 2020. Since then, he's led the team to a 12-5 regular season record in each of his last three years, winning NFC East titles in 2021 and 2023.

But he has a 1-3 postseason record, recording his only playoff victory with Dallas in the 2022 wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what was the final game of Tom Brady's career. Dallas is the first team in the Super Bowl era to win 12 games in three straight seasons without advancing to at least a conference title game.

Three days after the Cowboys' 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packersin the wild-card round, Jones expressed confidence in McCarthy and confirmed the coach would return. The longtime owner expects McCarthy to win the Super Bowl his predecessor, Jason Garrett, could not.

When McCarthy spoke at the Cowboys' end-of-season news conference Thursday, he urged fans to "buy into" quarterback Dak Prescott and the team. His other comments indicate that he was aware nothing would be changing with his contract.

"I came here to win a championship," he said. "I didn't come here to get another contract or anything other than that. I came to Dallas to win a world championship."

The Super Bowl drought in Dallas has now reached its 28th season. If McCarthy can bring the Cowboys to the promised land next season, it'll be his second ring. He won a Super Bowl at the helm of the Packers in 2011.