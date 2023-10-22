Michigan State apologizes for pregame videoboard segment that included Hitler

Big Ten Football Media Days INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 26: A Michigan State Spartans helmet is seen at Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Michigan State apologized Saturday night after a pregame trivia segment on the Spartan Stadium videoboard included Adolf Hitler.

The segment apparently asked fans to name where Hitler was born. After a picture of the videoboard started making the rounds on social media, Michigan State issued a statement in the second half of its blowout loss to Michigan and said a "third-party source" was to blame for including the German dictator as part of the pregame content.

"MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the sideboard prior to the start of tonight's football game," Michigan State associate athletic director Matt Larson said in a statement. "We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values. MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future."

The Spartans have just two home games remaining this season as Nebraska visits on Nov. 4 and Penn State comes to East Lansing on Nov. 25.

Michigan State dropped to 2-5 after the loss to Michigan and needs to go 4-1 over its final five games to make a bowl. It's been a rough season for the Spartans after the school fired coach Mel Tucker in September following revelations that he allegedly sexually harassed an anti-rape activist who was working as a vendor for the school.