Michigan expects to start Jack Tuttle at QB vs. Illinois

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Michigan at Washington

No. 24 Michigan is expected to start its third quarterback of the season versus No. 22 Illinois on Oct. 19. Head coach Sherrone Moore said on the "Inside Michigan Football" coaches show that he expects Jack Tuttle to get the nod after the Wolverines' bye week.

Tuttle made his first appearance of the season in last Saturday's matchup against Washington. He took over midway through the second quarter after starter Alex Orji was ineffective, completing 3-of-7 passes for 15 yards and rushing for only 11 on three carries.

The seventh-year senior led Michigan to its first touchdown, cutting the Huskies' lead to 14–7 by leading a seven-play, 75-yard drive. Donovan Edwards finished off the possession with a 39-yard scoring run. Tuttle completed one pass for five yards and rushed twice for 14 yards on the drive.

Jack Tuttle hits his man Colston Loveland 💥@UMichFootball takes the lead on the road 👀#B1GFootball on NBC 📺 pic.twitter.com/M3ayT56uuS — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 6, 2024

Tuttle completed 10-of-18 passes for 98 yards, one touchdown and one interceptions in Michigan's 27–17 loss to Washington.

