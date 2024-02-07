Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter leaves program, reportedly joins Jim Harbaugh's staff on Chargers

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is leaving Michigan to reportedly join head coach Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Minter announced his departure on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Nothing but love to everyone at Michigan, especially the players. We had a great journey together. pic.twitter.com/fZMAWEJIHn — Jesse Minter (@Coach_Minter) February 6, 2024

According to multiple reports, he's expected to follow join Harbaugh in Los Angeles after Harbaugh departed Michigan to take the head coaching job with the Chargers.