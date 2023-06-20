Michael Smith's dream NBA Playoff matchups, Wembanyama highlights & the new CBA

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Michael Smith from Peacock's Brother from Another joins the show to talk about the NBA but ends up talking about pretty much everything with Vincent Goodwill.

The show starts with a debate over Michael’s favorite D’Angelo album (and his rather personal history with it) before he and Vincent discuss the NBA’s new CBA and the one controversial thing that was left out of it: Allowing high school players to jump straight to the NBA.

Later, Vincent and Michael preview the playoffs the best way they know how: Picking matchups (realistic or not) that they would love to see happen in this year’s postseason, including their dream NBA Finals matchup.

Finally, Vincent can’t get over the things Victor Wembanyama is doing on the basketball court and he’s wondering how good a player would have to be for an NBA GM to not be willing to trade them for Wembanyama, so we asked Michael Smith that exact question and let him decide.

02:30 Brown Sugar or Voodoo?

05:15 New CBA: One & Done remains

15:15 NBA Playoffs Preview - Series we want to see

34:00 Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark

40:20 NBA Finals Dream Matchup

45:20 Victor Wembanyama

52:00 Voyage to Atlantis or Footsteps in the Dark?

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts