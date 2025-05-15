Michael Jordan's role on NBC's NBA coverage reportedly remains unclear, might start as just taped segments

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2011, file photo, Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan speaks during an NBA basketball news conference in Charlotte, N.C. After the worst season in league history, Jordan and the Bobcats are hoping that their 25 percent chance of earning the No. 1 pick in the lottery on Wednesday, May 30, 2012, for next month's draft pays off. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Michael Jordan will be a part of NBC's NBC coverage when the league returns to the network next season. We're still not sure exactly what that will look like.

NBC only described Jordan's role as a "special contributor" in its announcement, with few other details. CNBC's Alex Sherman provided a little more clarity on Thursday, reporting that the initial plan is for Jordan to provide analysis in taped segments that will air during pregame shows and halftime shows, while leaving the door open for the role to evolve.

CNBC also noted the deal with Jordan was arranged by NBC Sports executive Jon Miller, a longtime friend of Jordan's who helped the Hall of Famer get Ryder Cup tickets in the past.

NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico, who will be part of the NBA coverage, also addressed Jordan's role on Thursday during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," saying he didn't know much beyond the "special contributor" title and that he's "excited that [Jordan] would even consider doing it."

Tirico's pitch for Jordan as a broadcaster:

"From time in management and ownership, and obviously an unbelievable playing career, and the way the game has evolved, I think there's a unique space there to hear from Michael where the game is, where it's going. I'm curious what he thinks about a 3-on-1 and guys run to the 3-point line. I'm curious what he thinks, as a guy who wanted to play so often, about the amount of play guys have, and the style of the way the game is played now on both ends of the floor.

"You don't want Michael sitting at the desk trading opinions of the moment on this or not. I'd like to hear that at a high level. How that manifests itself, I don't know. I hope I get to be involved a little bit, but look, any chance to hear Michael Jordan talk basketball, I'm signing up."

Patrick concurred, and made a suggestion Jordan could follow the lead of "Detail: Kobe Bryant," in which the late Los Angeles Lakers star would sit and break down tape of modern NBA and WNBA stars, often with the help of a co-host.

Whatever Jordan ends up doing, people will still likely be interested, which is the point. Bringing on Jordan is also one component of a clear nostalgia play by NBC, which has also acquired the rights to its old "Roundball Rock" anthem and even revealed it will use AI to recreate the voice of late announcer Jim Fagan.

NBC Sports president Rick Cordella has said they will air pregame player introductions, a portion of the game that is rarely shown on modern broadcasts after being a staple of Jordan's prime in the 90s.

As for the rest of the broadcast, Tirico and Noah Eagle will handle play-by play duties, Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford, both coming from TNT, will be color commentators. Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter are also joining the network as studio analysts.