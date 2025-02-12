Miami Dolphins 2025 NFL offseason preview: Salary cap situation presents a big challenge

2024 season: 8-9, second in AFC East, missed playoffs

Overview: The Dolphins' season was summed up by Tyreek Hill's frustration coming out during and after the season finale. Hill refused to enter a game against the Jets, then said he was done with the Dolphins.

"I'm out, bro," Hill said. "It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I gotta do what's best for my career because I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

Everything seems like it was smoothed over and was said in a moment of frustration and emotion. It still spoke to the Dolphins' underlying issues.

The Dolphins missed the playoffs, and it probably was due to Tua Tagovailoa missing time because of another concussion. Even if Tagovailoa stayed healthy and Miami made the playoffs, it didn’t seem like a team that was close to the top tier of AFC teams. There are questions about the culture under head coach Mike McDaniel and whether the Dolphins are good enough to compete for the AFC East title.

There's a lot to fix in one offseason.

Key free agents

S Jevon HollandG Robert JonesG Liam EichenbergDL Calais CampbellLB Tyrel Dodson

Who's in/out: Here's where the Dolphins' offseason gets tricky. They would presumably love to retain Holland, a top safety who is only 24 years old, but will they have the salary cap space for it? The same applies to Jones and Eichenberg, the Dolphins' starting guards from last season as well as other veterans like Campbell and safety Jordan Poyer. The Dolphins lost some high-priced free agents last offseason and it seems like that will happen again this year.

Key free-agent needs

GuardSafetyBackup quarterback

Why the holes? The Dolphins' offense is good enough, if Tua Tagovailoa is healthy and Tyreek Hill can bounce back. They could use offensive line help though. The defense had some stretches of good play, and the team has to be happy with how 2024 first-round draft pick Chop Robinson came on in the second half of the season. They remain a few playmakers short of being a championship-level unit on that side of the field. It would be ideal if the Dolphins could figure out a way to invest in a higher quality backup quarterback, given how bad the offense has looked in games Tagovailoa has missed, but they might not have that luxury. Somehow, the Dolphins need to make sure the offensive line has five viable starters.

Do they have the money?

The Dolphins have been aggressive over the past few years and their cap issues reflect it. They had the fifth-worst cap situation in the NFL at a projected $16 million over the cap, according to Spotrac. For a roster that needs work to make it back to the playoffs, and a lot of work to get into a championship conversation, the cap problems are a big obstacle.

Notable potential cuts

OLB Bradley ChubbOT Terron Armstead

Why they're gone: The Dolphins are going to need to clear some space just to get under the cap. Armstead could retire. If he doesn't then the Dolphins seem likely to move on from their left tackle. Chubb is also likely to go after injuries set him back since he joined the Dolphins. There aren't many other big names who make sense to move on from, but some restructures will have to happen to give the Dolphins even a minimal amount of cap flexibility.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 132nd round: No. 483rd round (compensatory)4th round4th round (compensatory)5th round5th round (from Broncos)7th round (from Bears)7th round7th round (compensatory)

Good draft fit

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Why him? The Dolphins could lose both starting guards in free agency and left tackle Terron Armstead to retirement or a cap-related cut. Considering how important Tua Tagovailoa's health is to the offense, Miami will presumably have holes to fill on the offensive line and not much cap space to spend on the line in free agency. While there are other needs, if there's a solid option on the line available at No. 13, it's hard to imagine Miami not going that route.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

The Miami offense was derailed by Tua Tagovailoa's early season concussion, and in an effort to keep Tagovailoa healthy, the downfield passing game was shelved. Consider this: after Week 1, Tyreek Hill never had a reception greater than 30 yards. Part of Miami's offseason mission is to get Hill excited and on board with the offense again — he sounded like a frustrated player when 2024 ended — but head coach Mike McDaniel also needs to get comfortable letting Tagovailoa take deep drops and aim for splash plays downfield. Hill wasn't the only 2024 casualty. Jaylen Waddle's YPC dropped to 12.8, his second straight collapse in that column. —Scott Pianowski