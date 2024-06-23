Men's College World Series Finals: Texas A&M pummels Tennessee in Game 1

2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship OMAHA, NE - JUNE 22: Caden Sorrell #13 of the Texas A&M Aggies hits an RBI single in the first inning against the Tennessee Volunteers during the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship on June 22, 2024 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) (Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA baseball championship after defeating Tennessee, 9–5, in Game 1 of the 2024 College World Series Finals on Saturday night. The two teams play again on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET with the Volunteers facing elimination.

The Aggies quickly knocked the Vols back on their heels with a leadoff home run from third baseman Gavin Grahovac. Another run was added on an RBI single by Caden Sorrell to build a 2–0 first-inning lead.

However, a five-run third inning effectively put the game away for Texas A&M. A throwing error by Vols third baseman Billy Amick allowed one run to score, followed by two more runs coming in on a single from second baseman Kaeden Kent.

Tennessee melted down against Florida State and found a way back.



Would take something even more special tonight.



This is very, very bad baseball. Hittable 0-2, 1-2 pitches. Poor defense. Physical errors. Mental errors. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) June 23, 2024

The Aggies could probably have scored more if they hadn't attempted a squeeze bunt with runners on first and third, but Jackson Appel was thrown out at home for the first out of the inning. However, that soon didn't matter with four more runs scoring.

Tennessee led the nation in home runs and finally flexed its muscles in the seventh with back-to-back home runs by Dylan Dreiling and Hunter Ensley to cut A&M's lead to 9–5, but the deficit was ultimately too much to overcome.

Highlights

Texas A&M likely would've added a run in the fourth if not for an outstanding catch by Tennessee's Kavares Tears, diving to snare the ball on the warning track in left center field. That ended the inning and stranded Schott on second base

Key stats

Starting pitcher Ryan Prager was the beneficiary of that early offense. He allowed two runs and eight hits over six innings, but also struck out six Vols batters. The sophomore left-hander was Texas A&M's top starter this season, compiling an 8–1 record and 3.10 ERA in 17 starts with 114 strikeouts in 87 innings coming into Saturday's game.

On the other side, Tennessee's A.J. Causey was pummeled after taking over for opener Chris Stamos. In 3 2/3 innings, the junior right-hander gave up five runs (four earned) and six hits, taking the major damage in that pivotal third inning. During the seaosn, Causey led the Vols with 109 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings.

Kent (son of former National League MVP Jeff Kent) batted 3-for-4 with four RBI. The sophomore's two-run homer in the seventh inning ended any chance the Vols may have entertained about a comeback, increasing A&M's to 9–2. Kent hit .284 with an .805 OPS and two home runs during the season.

Aggies closer Evan Aschenbeck fulfilled that role assertively, striking out seven of the 10 batters he faced in 2 2/3 innings.