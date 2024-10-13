Marvin Harrison Jr. collapses on field, leaves game after hit to head in Cardinals-Packers game

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 13: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to playing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 13, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. collapsed on the field and left Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers following an inadvertent hit to the head on a pass play.

The play took place in the second quarter. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray targeted Harrison on a pass over the middle. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander broke up the pass and knocked Harrison to the turf. As Harrison fell, the crown of his helmet hit Packers linebacker Isiah McDuffie in the thigh, sending his head snapping backward.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was helped off of the field and is being looked at in the blue tent. pic.twitter.com/Kbv4exFhGt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2024

Harrison got up after the hit, clearly dazed. He immediately fell back to the turf.

feels like that's the last we've seen of Marvin Harrison Jr today pic.twitter.com/tSK1f8tIKu — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 13, 2024

He went to the sideline medical tent and then left for the locker room with trainers. The Cardinals announced before halftime that he was being evaluated for a concussion but didn't immediately rule him out.

An injury would be a tough blow for Harrison in his sixth NFL game and for a Cardinals team struggling to move the ball. A first-round rookie, Harrison was Arizona's leading receiver through Week 5 with 17 catches for 279 yards and four touchdowns. The Cardinals went into halftime against the Packers trailing, 24-10.

This story will be updated when more information is available.