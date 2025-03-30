March Madness Final Four tip times, schedule: How to watch, follow the semifinals of the men's NCAA tournament

NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 29: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates with Sion James #14 of the Duke Blue Devils after winning the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on March 29, 2025 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Final Four is nearly set.

Three of the four teams have officially punched their tickets to San Antonio next week after making it through the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament. Michigan State and Auburn are battling for the final spot in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

Cooper Flagg and Duke will take on Houston in the night game next Saturday. The Cougars fended off Tennessee on Sunday in their Elite Eight matchup, while the Blue Devils absolutely rolled over Alabama on Saturday night.

Florida, which needed a late rally to get past Texas Tech on Saturday, will take on either Michigan State or Auburn in the first game.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the Final Four next weekend in Texas.

NCAA tournament Final Four tip times

*Approx. tip time

Saturday, April 5

No. 2 Michigan State/No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 1 Florida

When: 6:09 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome | San Antonio, TexasTV: CBSBroadcast Crew: Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson, Gene Steratore

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 1 Duke

When: 8:49 p.m. ET*Where: Alamodome | San Antonio, TexasTV: CBSBroadcast Crew: Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson, Gene Steratore