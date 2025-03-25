March Madness 2025: St. Francis (PA) announces it's dropping from Division I to Division III a week after First Four loss

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 18: Wisler Sanon II #23 of the St. Francis (Pa) Red Flash talks to his team during the first half in the First Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 18, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The 2025 men’s NCAA tournament might have been the last for St. Francis (PA).

The school announced Tuesday that it would be dropping from Division I all the way to Division III after the 2025-26 college sports seasons. The announcement comes a week after the school nearly beat Alabama State in the First Four.

The Hornets won 70-68 after a late layup by Amarr Knox after a full-court pass. St. Francis had tied the game with 40 seconds to go on a 3-pointer by Chris Moncrief.

In the school’s announcement about dropping down, it cited the current college sports landscape.

"This was not an easy nor a quick decision for the Board of Trustees," <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://sfuathletics.com/news/2025/3/25/inside-athletics-saint-francis-university-announces-move-from-ncaa-division-i-athletics-to-division-iii-athletics.aspx">school chairman Rev. Joseph Lehman said in a statement</a>. "The governance associated with intercollegiate athletics has always been complicated and is only growing in complexity based on realities like the transfer portal, pay-for-play, and other shifts that move athletics away from love of the game. For that reason, as a Board, we aim to best provide resources and support to our student-athletes in this changing environment that aligns with our mission, Catholic institution, and our community's expectations."

The Red Flash made the NCAA tournament after winning the NEC conference tournament. The team finished the season at 16-18, but entered the NCAA tournament on a six-game win streak after winning its final three regular-season games.

It was just the second tournament appearance in school history. The Red Flash made their first men’s March Madness appearance in 1991 as a No. 15 seed and lost 93-80 to Arizona.

Because of the move to Division III, students who are on an athletics scholarship are eligible to keep their scholarships through the 2027-28 seasons. Schools at the Division III level do not offer athletic scholarships, however athletes are eligible for other non-sports financial aid agreements.