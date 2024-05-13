Lions reportedly sign QB Jared Goff to 4-year, $212 million extension

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (Alex Gallardo/AP)

The Detroit Lions have had a busy offseason, and that continued on Monday with the reported extension of quarterback Jared Goff.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Lions are signing Goff to a four-year, $212 million extension.

Another done deal in Detroit: Lions are signing QB Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension that includes $170 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN.



Goff now goes from former No. 1 overall pick to highest-paid Lion in franchise history.

