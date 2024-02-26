latest NIL ruling might be final blow for NCAA & is court storming good or bad?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast reacting to the latest court ruling in Tennessee that essentially seals the fate for the NCAA and it's inability to put guardrails on NIL. The trio believes there may be no more legal levers to pull for the NCAA to regulate NIL in college sports. Wetzel tries to find a legitimate issue with NIL other than school officials and coaches complaining about it.

The trio then debate how out of touch the NCAA is with reality and why there could be potential for the top four football conferences to eventually break away from the organization. Wetzel also makes the case why the NCAA needs a central PR message to show that college sports, is in fact, not falling apart.

After the break, Wetzel and the guys applaud the latest comments from NCAA president Charlie Baker on the transfer portal. The crew also brings up Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham's latest comments on why coaching college football is a dream job, not a dystopia, and why more people need to recognize that.

The trio ends then debates potential punishments for court storming and if you can actually stop them. Dellenger also provides an update from an NCAA's infraction committee.

The crew ends the show by reacting to the latest controversy around the world's oldest dog and the legitimacy of world records.

1:15 - NIL beats NCAA... maybe for good?

14:45 - NCAA's future and continued disconnect with reality

29:45 - Dan defends Charlie Baker's stance on transfer portal

40:00 - Court stormings: Can they be fixed? Regulated? Actually punished?

51:30 - Ross provides updates on NCAA's future potential punishment structures

1:02:40 - People's Court: Vigil held for Hooters + 31-year old Dog stripped of world record

