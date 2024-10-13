Late TD pass gives Kansas State a 31-28 win over Colorado

Kansas State v Colorado BOULDER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 12: Avery Johnson #2 of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on October 12, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images) (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Avery Johnson hit Jayce Brown for a 50-yard TD with 2:14 to go to give No. 18 Kansas State a 31-28 win over Colorado.

Johnson’s TD pass to Brown came less than a minute after Colorado took a 28-24 lead with 3:12 to go on a TD pass from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester. The Wildcats got to midfield after Colorado failed to cover RB DJ Giddens out of the backfield on a swing pass, and then Johnson found Brown on the very next play.

Colorado had a chance for a game-tying or go-ahead drive after Johnson’s TD pass, but the Buffaloes failed to get a first down. Sanders went deep to Will Sheppard on fourth down and the pass sailed out of bounds.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!