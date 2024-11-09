Late fumble dooms No. 4 Miami's comeback hopes in 28-23 upset loss to Georgia Tech

Miami v Georgia Tech ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 9: Jamal Haynes #11 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets reacts during the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 9, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

This time, Miami couldn’t overcome a second-half deficit.

Cam Ward was sacked and fumbled the ball with 1:36 to go as Georgia Tech upset previously undefeated No. 4 Miami 28-23.

Georgia Tech dropped eight defenders into coverage on the second-down play and Ward didn’t see anyone to throw to. Romero Height chased Ward down from behind and Jordan Van Den Burg recovered the ball.

GEORGIA TECH STRIP SACK!!! pic.twitter.com/wkyXKWg8Nx — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 9, 2024

Miami never got the ball back after Ward's fumble, either. Eric Singleton ran for a first down on third down and slid before the end zone after Miami had used its two timeouts. That allowed Georgia Tech to simply run out the clock.

The Hurricanes entered the game at 9-0 and in the top four of the first CFP rankings because of an uncanny ability to overcome second-half deficits. Already this season, Miami had come back from a 10-point deficit against Virginia Tech, a 25-point deficit at Cal and trailed by 11 early in the second half a week ago against Duke before blowing the Blue Devils out.

The magic ran out on Saturday, however. Even as Miami gave its fans hope that another comeback was on the horizon.

After a penalty negated a Miami TD, Georgia Tech stopped Miami on a third fourth-down attempt with just over 10 minutes to go. However, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t add to their 28-16 lead at the time and Miami got the ball back just a few minutes later.

It took just 2:17 for Miami to score and cut the lead to five when Ward found Xavier Restrepo for a 38-yard TD.

Georgia Tech then got stuffed on a third down near midfield and decided to punt. That set up Miami for a chance to complete the comeback. Instead, Ward fumbled on the second play of the drive.