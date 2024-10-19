Lakers rookie Quincy Olivari gets emotional talking about playing against 'favorite player ever' Steph Curry

2024 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 18: Quincy Olivari #41 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Cavaliers 93-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images) (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Quincy Olivari led all players with 22 points during their 132-74 defeat against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

It was an impressive performance by the undrafted Olivari, who played his collegiate ball at Rice and Xavier, as he looks to earn a spot on the Lakers' roster. Olivari's night meant even more to him considering who was watching from the Warriors' bench.

Stephen Curry didn't play in the game and is Olivari's favorite player. When Olivari was asked afterward what it was like meeting and playing in front of his idol, he was brought to tears.

Quincy Olivari got emotional after meeting Steph Curry:



"I liked him since I was in 6th grade... that's my favorite player ever... the first thing he told me was 'I'm a big fan of your game'... I had his jersey, he signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey."



"It's crazy because that's my favorite player ever," the 23-year-old Olivari said. "The first thing he told me was, 'I'm a big fan of your game,' and truth be told, I'm a big fan of him. I had his jersey; he signed it twice. I used to sleep under that jersey. I used to want to be like him so badly."

After the game, Olivari posted photos on Instagram that included him posing with Curry on Friday, the signed shoes the four-time NBA champion gave him, and one of a younger Olivari wearing a Curry jersey at Christmas.

Olivari also included a video of himself as a child getting a jersey signed by the two-time NBA MVP.

Curry commented on Olivari's post writing, "Pleasure bro. Appreciate you being a real one and letting me know the history!"

A dream came true for Olivari on Friday night in meeting Curry. Next on his list is securing a spot on an NBA roster with the regular season beginning on Tuesday night.