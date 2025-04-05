Lakers jump to 3rd in West standings after win over Pelicans, Nuggets loss

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: LeBron James #23 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers shake hands against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on April 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans wound up being more trouble than expected, but it was a good night for the Los Angeles Lakers in the standings.

With a 124-108 win over a New Orleans team still missing every major contributor, the Lakers moved back into third place in the Western Conference with a 47-30 record. They leapfrogged the 47-31 Denver Nuggets, who were blown out by the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers shouldn't have had much trouble with the 21-55 Pelicans with pretty much everyone but Rui Hachimura playing, but it took a while for them to pull away for good. The Pelicans took a lead as large as seven points in the second quarter, and it wasn't until the fourth quarter the Lakers took a double-digit lead and kept it.

That's not to say there weren't highlights, though.

SHOWTIME 🤩



Austin Reaves goes behind the back and finds LeBron for the OOP 😮‍💨



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/cH4l9NenZ4 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 5, 2025

It was a strong enough night for the Lakers that LeBron James had 27 points and finished third on his own team in scoring. Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves each posted 30-point games and a combined 13 assists. Reaves also set a Lakers franchise record with 15 3-pointers in his past two games.

Jose Alvarado, appearing to play through some discomfort, led the Pelicans with 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting

The bigger test for the Lakers will be Sunday, when they go on the road to face the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.

Warriors blow out short-handed Nuggets, Clippers do the same to short-handed Mavericks

Elsewhere in the Western Conference, the two teams book-ending the Lakers in the West standings entering Friday played each other. Despite playing on the second half of a back-to-back the Warriors didn't have much trouble with the Nuggets.

A day after beating the Lakers 123-116, the Warriors blew out the Nuggets 118-104. There was no 61-point triple-double from Nikola Jokić this time, nor a return from Jamal Murray. Stephen Curry went off for 36 points, while Brandin Podziemski followed up a career night with 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Warriors are now 20-2 with Curry and Jimmy Butler playing.

36 Points

7 Threes



Another ELECTRIC performance from Stephen Curry ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zz9TOMQarF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 5, 2025

On the other side of Los Angeles, the Dallas Mavericks faced the Clippers while resting Anthony Davis and ran into a buzzsaw. The Clippers led by 13 points at the end of the first quarter, by 23 points at halftime and by as many as 35 points in a 114-91 win.

All of that made for an eventful night in the West's standings.

Western Conference standings after April 4

1. Oklahoma City Thunder, 64-132. Houston Rockets, 51-27 (13.5 games back)3. Los Angeles Lakers 47-30 (17 GB)4. Denver Nuggets, 47-31 (17.5 GB)5. Golden State Warriors, 46-31 (18 GB)T6. Los Angeles Clippers, 45-32 (19 GB)T6. Memphis Grizzlies, 45-32 (19 GB)T6. Minnesota Timberwolves, 45-32 (19 GB)9. Dallas Mavericks, 38-40 (26 GB)10. Sacramento Kings, 37-40 (27)