Knicks survive, OKC thrives: Tom Haberstroh on the playoffs, Tate Frazier on the draft & Marcus Morris takes the hot seat | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Do not miss this STACKED triple-header KOC Show. First up Tom Haberstroh joined Kevin following the Knicks' huge Game 5 win over the Indiana Pacers to keep hope alive. Could New York actually pull off the improbable and WIN this series now? And the guys on why Indy looked so sloppy.

Plus — Marcus Morris is back! The longtime NBA veteran rejoined the KOC Show, and didn't hold back on anything. Kevin had Marcus play "Double Down or Walk It Back," in regard to the many HOT takes Marcus has uncorked over the last 2 months. Do the Thunder really lack the depth to win a title? Is Tyrese Haliburton the next SGA? Nikola Jokic is NOT Top 20 all-time? The Luka and LeBron pairing will definitely work? Get your popcorn ready... Marcus and KOC absolutely brought it.

Lastly Kevin's longtime pal Tate Frazier stops by to talk about the NBA Draft, which is now just a month away. Could the Spurs figure out a way to make Dylan Harper work? Is there any chance at all that the Dallas Mavericks would at least LISTEN if the Bucks called offering Giannis for #1 overall? Who are the biggest DEEP sleepers at each position? Which shooters in the Draft should the Orlando Magic target? Who should the Minnesota Timberwolves draft? Nearly every prospect that declared for the 2025 NBA Draft is discussed in some manner on this awesome convo with basketball guru Tate Frazier.

(0:37) Knicks beat Pacers in Game 5

(13:49) OKC awaits NBA Finals opponent

(25:40) Marcus Morris doubles down on his hot takes

(59:17) Tate Frazier talks 2025 NBA Draft prospects

