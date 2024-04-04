Knicks forward Julius Randle reportedly to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Miami Heat v New York Knicks NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks controls the ball against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is done for the season and will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Randle has been out of the Knicks' lineup since Jan. 27 after dislocating his shoulder. He has spent the past two-plus months rehabbing in an attempt to return for the playoffs, but doctors warned him that there was too much instability in the shoulder to allow him to play again this season without risking permanent damage.

