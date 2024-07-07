Kevin Durant reportedly sidelined with calf injury to start Team USA training camp

BASKETBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-USA-CZE USA's Kevin Wayne Durant holds the ball in the men's preliminary round group A basketball match between USA and Czech Republic during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on July 31, 2021. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images) (THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

With the Olympics fast approaching, training camp for the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team is underway — but not everyone will be participating at first. Forward Kevin Durant, one of the core members of Team USA, has a minor calf strain and will sit out the start of training camp, according to The Athletic.

Durant missed the first two days of camp, which began in Las Vegas this weekend, out of an abundance of caution for the injury. The injury is not considered serious, per The Athletic.

This summer, Team USA will be presenting one of its most stacked rosters yet in Paris, with NBA stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum and many more. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid also committed to playing for Team USA over France and Cameroon, two countries he was also eligible to play for.

The Olympic superteam is operating under Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who took over as the coach of Team USA following the last Olympic cycle.

Along with veterans like James and Curry, Durant is one of the most experienced players on the roster. The 35-year-old forward is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, taking home gold in 2012, 2016 and the Covid-delayed 2020 Olympics in 2021. Durant is also the all-time leading scorer for Team USA.

Team USA has won a medal at every Olympics it has participated in, starting back in 1936. The team has won gold for the past four straight Olympics, setting up high expectations for this year's superteam.