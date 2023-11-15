Kelly Oubre 'in good spirits' as he returns to 76ers' facility days after being struck by motor vehicle

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center on November 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was "in good spirits," according to head coach Nick Nurse, as he returned to the team's practice facility on Tuesday, three days after he was struck by a motor vehicle.

The accident occurred Saturday night in downtown Philadelphia, which led to Oubre being hospitalized after suffering a broken rib and lacerations, among other injuries.

According to The Associated Press, police say that Oubre was struck "in the upper chest area with the driver-side mirror" by the vehicle moving at "a high rate of speed" around 7:20 p.m. while crossing an intersection near his home, and he was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.

Police said a silver vehicle fled the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

"He's in good spirits," Nurse said of seeing Oubre on Tuesday. "He rode the exercise bike for a little bit. So he's doing OK."

The 27-year-old Oubre, who is in his first season with the 76ers, will be re-examined later this week and it is possible the 76ers will then have an idea of a timetable for his return.