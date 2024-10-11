Kansas City Royals 2024 offseason preview: What's next for Bobby Witt Jr. and Co. as the Royals move out of rebuild mode?

2024 season: 86-76, 2nd in AL Central

Let’s take a look at the season that was for the 2024 Kansas City Royals, the questions the team must address this winter and the early outlook for 2025.

Postseason outcome

After clinching the American League's second wild card, the Royals swept the Orioles in the wild-card round and then lost to the Yankees in four games in the ALDS.

Kansas City's pitching is the main reason they made it past the Orioles and didn’t get swept by the Yankees. Michael Wacha was the only starting pitcher on the team with a postseason ERA over 3.90.

The offense is the reason the Royals didn’t go further. Vinnie Pasquantino couldn’t recover from a long injury layoff and batted just .136 in October. MJ Melendez had a .150 OBP. The biggest blow was that Bobby Witt Jr. was as ineffective in the postseason as any other hitter on the team, with a .192 average and .414 OPS.

Things that went right

The Royals finally turned the corner in a long rebuild, posting their first winning record and making their first postseason appearance since they won the World Series in 2015. Remarkably, Kansas City won 30 more games this season than in 2023.

Bobby Witt Jr. was by far the biggest catalyst of the improvement. The 24-year-old made major improvements for a second straight year and now ranks among baseball’s superstars. Witt led the majors in batting average and finished fourth in OPS. He was one of three 30-30 players, and his 10.4 WAR ranked behind only Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

Witt was well supported by the veteran Salvador Perez, who logged an impressive .786 OPS, homered 27 times and led all catchers with 104 RBI. Vinnie Pasquantino also made major contributions by driving in 97 runs in 131 games before he suffered a regular-season-ending thumb injury on Aug. 29. He did return in time for the playoffs, but the DH contributed just three hits in Kansas City's six playoff games.

There were also substantial contributions on the pitching side, as Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Brady Singer and Michael Wacha each posted an ERA below 3.75 and threw more than 165 innings. Lugo was especially effective, as he went 16-9 and finished 10th in baseball in ERA.

Things that went wrong

The bullpen was the most disappointing area for this team, as it ranked 20th in baseball in ERA. Three of the top five Royals in appearances finished with an ERA over 4.90. The acquisition of closer Lucas Erceg at the trade deadline was helpful but not enough to solve all the problems, especially when fellow July acquisition Hunter Harvey landed on the IL after throwing just 5 2/3 innings for his new team.

The outfield was also a constant headache. Hunter Renfroe, MJ Melendez and Kyle Isbel led the team in outfield appearances, and all three players finished with an OPS below .700. Nelson Velázquez was expected to be a big part of the outfield picture after breaking out in 2023, but he produced a .100% OPS in 64 games and spent half the season in the minors.

Offseason plans

The Royals have a greater number of obvious strengths and obvious weaknesses than the average team.

The infield is a surefire strength. Perez returns behind the plate, while Pasquantino (first base), Michael Massey (second base) and Witt (shortstop) are under team control for several years. Maikel Garcia will return at third, though the team could look for an upgrade after he posted a .614 OPS in 2024. Freddy Fermin has also emerged as a reliable catcher, which gives manager Matt Quatraro flexibility to sometimes use Perez at first base or DH.

Getting better production from the outfield must be a priority. Melendez and Isbel remain under contract, while Renfroe is heading to free agency. Speedster Dairon Blanco is a weapon off the bench, but he doesn’t hit well enough to solve the outfield problems. Adding one or two outfielders through trades or free agency would be an obvious winter move for general manager J.J. Picollo.

Three-fifths of the rotation is set, with Lugo, Ragans and Singer. Alec Marsh was inconsistent in 2024 but is good enough to earn one of the two remaining spots in spring training. With Wacha likely to decline his player option and head to free agency, there is no one else on the roster who made four starts this year. Kyle Wright could fill a spot after missing this season while recovering from 2023 shoulder surgery, but counting on him feels overly optimistic. Adding one reliable starter in the offseason would help Royals fans sleep better.

The relief corps also needs help but should be better by virtue of having Erceg and Harvey for the entire season. All of the team’s key 2024 relievers remain under contract, and with pressing needs in the outfield and rotation, management might conclude that bullpen upgrades need to come via player development or next summer.

Prospects on the horizon

The Royals are in a tough spot for an ascending team, as their farm system is considered below MLB average. The organization’s two most recent first-round draft picks, Jac Caglianone and Blake Mitchell, are the best prospects in the bunch. Unfortunately, neither player has made it to Double-A, and therefore they’re likely to spend all of 2025 in the minors.

Right-hander Ben Kudma could find his way into the team’s rotation next summer. The 21-year-old has reached Double-A and makes up for a mediocre fastball with solid secondary offerings (slider, changeup). For now, though, his ceiling doesn’t seem to be especially high.

Gavin Cross has a good chance of getting to Kansas City next season, primarily because he would fill a need in the outfield. The 23-year-old has some power and plenty of speed, and he bounced back well after a disappointing 2023 campaign.

Goals for 2025

The Royals are in a strange spot. At first glance, they are ready to challenge for the AL Central title. After all, they made major strides this season and have one of baseball’s best players in Witt. But there are significant holes on the roster and an overall lack of depth, with little immediate help from the minors on the horizon.

By adding two or three free agents at positions of need, Kansas City could have as good of a chance of winning the division as the Guardians, Tigers or Twins. But if the front office sits on its hands and players such as Witt and Lugo experience regression after remarkable campaigns, Kansas City could be surpassed in an increasingly competitive division.

Fantasy focus

Witt is a special fantasy asset. The 24-year-old will go first overall in many drafts, and he should be a top-three pick in every league. Perez will be the next Royals position player to come off the board, as he will be valued as a top-five catcher. Pasquantino will be a useful middle-round option, and Garcia will have appeal in roto leagues due to his ability to steal bases.

Even though Lugo was the team’s most productive pitcher in 2024, Ragans will be the first starter selected next year. He is eight years younger than Lugo, and he tantalizes fantasy managers with his high strikeout totals. Ragans will be valued by some managers as a borderline ace, while Lugo will be seen as a No. 2 or No. 3 starter. Singer will be a middle-round option, as will Erceg, provided that Quatraro commits to him as the closer during spring training.