Kansas City police: Shots fired at Chiefs parade, 'still trying to determine' number of shooting victims

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Shots have been fired at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kansas City Police.

The police later posted that they are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims.

This story will be updated.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!