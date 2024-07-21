Kamala Harris: What to know about her as she seeks to replace Biden as the Democratic nominee

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she attends an Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote) presidential town hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo (Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS)

President Biden dropped his reelection bid Sunday and quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the 2024 Democratic nominee who will take on former President Donald Trump this fall.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made," Biden said in a post on X. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

In a subsequent statement, Harris said that she was "honored" to have Biden's endorsement.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said. “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

Here’s what to know about Kamala Harris as she now seeks the Democratic nomination.

Her bio (in brief)

Name: Kamala Devi Harris

Date of birth: Oct. 20, 1964, Oakland, Calif.

Education: Howard University (BA, 1986); University of California, Hastings College of the Law (JD, 1989)

Parents: Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher from India, and Donald Harris, an economist from Jamaica; Gopalan died in 2009

Sibling: Maya Harris, younger sister

Spouse: Doug Emhoff, second gentlemen (m. 2014)

Children: None together; Emhoff has two children, Cole and Ella, from his previous marriage

Her historic firsts

Harris was the first Black woman in California to be elected district attorney when she won the race to become San Francisco's D.A. in 2003.

Harris was the first first woman and African American to be elected attorney general of California.

Harris was the first woman, first African American and first Asian American to be elected vice president in the history of the United States.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, became the first second gentleman in U.S. history, and is the first Jewish spouse of an American president or vice president.

If elected Harris would be the first woman and first Asian American president in U.S. history.

Her record as VP

Abortion rights: Harris has been a key figure in the administration's response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. During the 2022 midterms, she pushed Democrats to prioritize the issue of reproductive rights. And earlier this year, she gave a fiery speech during a reproductive freedom rally at her alma mater, Howard University, blasting the "extremist so-called leaders" in states that have passed restrictive abortion bans.

Voting rights: Harris has also been heavily involved in the White House effort to codify voting rights. In 2023, she pushed for Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act that would have extended the protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and required federal approval for some local election law changes. But the effort failed when then-Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema opposed changing the Senate's filibuster in order to pass it.

Immigration: Shortly after taking office, Harris was tapped by Biden to spearhead the administration's efforts to address the crisis at the southern border. But she didn't visit the border for months and then appeared to downplay the crisis, drawing criticism from Republicans and some Democrats.