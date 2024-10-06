Kamala Harris kicks off a busy week of media appearances, from 'Call Her Daddy' to Howard Stern and 'The View'

As early voting gets underway in key battleground states, and with less than a month left until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is stepping into the media spotlight with a series of major appearances.

Harris, who has largely avoided direct engagement with the press since launching her presidential campaign, has a busy week of interviews lined up, including sit downs with Howard Stern, Alex Cooper, Stephen Colbert and the ladies of The View. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is working to regain momentum following President Biden's withdrawal from the race on July 21. He's set to visit Wisconsin on Sunday after holding a rally on Saturday in Butler, Pa., marking his return to the site of a July 13 assassination attempt that resulted in the death of a supporter, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore.

Here’s your guide to where and when both candidates will be making their pitches to voters this week.

Call Her Daddy: Sunday, Oct. 6

Last week, Harris sat down with Alex Cooper for an interview on the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, which will drop Sunday on Spotify and other major podcast platforms. Known for its candid conversations around sex, relationships and women's issues, the podcast is reportedly expected to center on Harris's stance on abortion rights, health care, gender equality and reproductive rights.

60 Minutes: Monday, Oct. 7

The VP's next major appearance will be on CBS's 60 Minutes election special at 8 p.m. ET, a program from which Trump withdrew last week. According to CBS News, Harris is set to address key issues such as the economy, immigration and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas — while also highlighting the contrasts between her policies and those of Trump. Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will also appear. It can also be streamed on Paramount+ and on CBS News 24/7 the next day.

The View: Tuesday, Oct. 8

On Tuesday, Harris will join the all-female panel on ABC's The View at 11 a.m. ET on ABC, and it will later stream on Hulu and YouTube. This will reportedly mark her first appearance on a talk show since announcing her candidacy for president.

TUESDAY: Vice Pres. Kamala Harris joins #TheView co-hosts for her first live interview and first talk show appearance since accepting the Democratic nomination for president. pic.twitter.com/qB3akFYwrX — The View (@TheView) October 6, 2024

The Howard Stern Show: Tuesday, Oct. 8

Harris's media tour begins to veer slightly from the mainstream with a scheduled interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show at 1 p.m. ET. Stern's format typically allows guests to reveal a more personal and human side. The shock jock is no stranger to interviewing politicians, having interviewed Biden in May and Hillary Clinton in 2019. Trump has also made numerous guest appearances on the show over the years.

TUESDAY: Howard Stern sits down LIVE with Vice President Kamala Harris. Tune in at 1 p.m. ET for their exclusive 1-on-1 interview only on @siriusxm #Howard100. pic.twitter.com/lKGTcP0z3u — Stern Show (@sternshow) October 6, 2024

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Wednesday, Oct. 9

Harris continues her media tour with an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, set to air on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET and later stream on Paramount+, PlutoTV, Roku Channel and YouTube. In years past, candidates brought a mix of humor and serious conversation to Colbert's line of questioning.

Univision town hall: Thursday, Oct. 10

In her final big appearance of the week, Harris will fly to Las Vegas to participate in a town hall event on Oct. 10 at 10 p.m. ET on Univision, with a Spanish-language translation. It comes two days after Trump's own Univision town hall, which he did in Miami, set to air on Oct. 8. Hosted by Univision, the largest provider of Spanish-speaking content in the U.S., both town halls are crucial for the candidates to solidify their support for undecided Hispanic voters before early voting begins in Nevada on Oct. 19. Both town halls will also be streamed on ViX, the network's streaming service, and YouTube.

What’s on Trump’s schedule this week?

News of Harris’s media blitz comes as Trump is set to make campaign stops in key battleground states. They include:

Sunday, Oct. 6: Rally in Juneau, Wisc.

Trump returns to Wisconsin on Sunday for a rally in Juneau, marking his fourth appearance in the state in just over a week. Harris recently visited Ripon on Oct. 3 as well, securing endorsements from key Republican figures like Liz Cheney.

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Rally in Scranton, Pa.

On Wednesday, Trump will be in Scranton for a rally at Riverfront Sports, marking his second visit to the area this campaign season. His speech is expected to start around 3 p.m. His last stop in the region was in Wilkes-Barre in August.

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Rally in Reading, Pa.

Later on Wednesday, Trump will host a rally at Santander Arena in Reading at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 3 p.m. This marks Trump's first visit to Berks County during this election cycle, making him the third major-party candidate to do so. Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, delivered a speech at the Berks County Fairgrounds in Bern Township on Sept. 21, while Democratic vice presidential contender Tim Walz made an appearance at a restaurant in Reading on Wednesday.