Jordan Spieth hits ball into drainage ditch then clubhouse gutter, 2 days after hole-in-one

Valero Texas Open - Round Three SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a ball on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images) (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth has been responsible for what might be both the best and weirdest shots at the Valero Texas Open this week. Which is a very Jordan Spieth thing to do.

The best came in the first round on Thursday, when Spieth turned around a rough day with a hole-in-one from 199 yards on the 16th hole in San Antonio. He did it with a brand-new 7-iron and birdied the next hole to leave the round at only 1-over.

The weird came in the first round on Saturday, though the shots that set it up were also pretty bad. Spieth hit a 354-foot drive on the par-5 18th hole that landed him behind a tree, then hit his next shot into a drainage ditch. From right next to a concrete drain, Spieth hit his third shot onto the rooftop of the clubhouse of TPC San Antonio.

The ball eventually settled into a gutter. The shot needs to be seen to be seen to be believed.

Cinema.



Jordan Spieth hits it onto the ROOF of the clubhouse @ValeroTXOpen. https://t.co/5S5ROxqmmG pic.twitter.com/H0obEXNOju — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2024

The funny part about all that is Spieth was still able to putt for par. The errant shot allowed him to place his ball only 100 yards from the green, and his fourth shot got him on 54 feet from the hole. Hitting a shot onto a clubhouse rooftop sounds like a round-killing mistake, but it actually gave him a free drop and a chance to save par.

Unfortunately, Spieth didn't save par. He three-putted for double bogey and exited the round at 3-under, tied for 17th on the leaderboard and 12 shots back from leader Akshay Bhatia.

We can only wait and see what he does on Sunday.