John Brenkus, founder and host of ESPN's 'Sports Science' show, dies

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: John Brenkus attends Build series to discuss "Brink Of Midnight" at Build Studio on June 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic)

Content warning: This story contains references to suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide and needs support now, call or text 988 or chat with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988lifeline.org.

“Sports Science” founder and host John Brenkus died on Saturday, his family announced on social media on Sunday night.

Brenkus, who won six Emmy Awards for his show that appeared both on ESPN and Fox Sports Net, had been battling depression for years.

“Sports Science” first debuted on Fox Sports Net in 2007, though it moved to ESPN a few years later. The network eventually purchased the brand from Brenkus, who hosted more than 1,800 segments of the popular show.

The show’s concept was a simple one. The goal was largely to explain why or how things in the sports world were possible. Sometimes it was something serious like, “What makes Tyreek Hill the fastest player in the NFL?”

Other times the subject matter was far lighter, like how eating champion Joey Chestnut is physically able to put down as many hot dogs as he is.

Regardless, the episodes were always entertaining whenever they popped up.

Brenkus brought back his show in recent years on his own platform. He had been open about his fight with depression, too, and he shared a story with Marcellus Wiley in 2023 where he said he tried to commit suicide but his dog saved him.

Plenty in the sports media world paid tribute to Brenkus on social media on Sunday night after the announcement.

Prayers up for John Brenkus and his family 🙏🏾

The man who gave us the Emmy Winning Sports Science lost his battle with depression at the age of 53. pic.twitter.com/QSxjh0U4ub — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 2, 2025