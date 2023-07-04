Joey Chestnut wins 16th Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest after 2-hour weather delay

Photo by: NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx 2023 7/3/23 Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo attend the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest weight-in ceremony at Hudson Yards on July 3, 2023 in New York City.

Joey Chestnut is once again the champion of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. And this year, he may also be the savior.

The contest was initially scheduled to kick off at noon, but due to severe weather at Coney Island, it was put into a lightning delay. Then news broke that the contest had been completely cancelled. We as a nation almost had to face an Independence Day without the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

But Joey Chestnut came to Coney Island on Tuesday to eat at least 60 hot dogs in ten minutes. And he, just like George Washington crossing the Delaware River in 1776, would not be denied.

Hear me out, I’m not saying the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is going to happen, but @joeyjaws just came out and said and I quote, “I’m gonna get the rest of the guys out and we’re gonna do this f***er.” #nathansfamous #ESPN pic.twitter.com/PhOTQGrKWv — Kenneth Heasley (@HeasleyK13) July 4, 2023

Joey Chestnut when they tell him he can’t eat Hot Dogs on the 4th of July: pic.twitter.com/0xs5LpeRiz — Football (@BostonConnr) July 4, 2023

We don't know if Chestnut is personally responsible for the contest being rescheduled, but out of nowhere it was suddenly back on. At 2:00 pm ET the contestants were introduced, and while everyone got a unique intro, Chestnut's was by far the best.

This Joey Chestnut intro is ELECTRIC ⚡ pic.twitter.com/vAMwemBY49 — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2023

The whistle sounded at 2:18 and the eating began. Ten minutes and 62 hot dogs later, Chestnut stood alone as the winner, having eaten 14 more than the second-place finisher. 62 is far below his projected total, which was expected to be around 71-72 dogs and buns, but the two hour delay affected everyone's ability to eat in top form. And no matter the number, a win is a win. It was Chestnut's eighth-straight contest win, and his 16th overall.

Not even a weather delay can stop Joey Chestnut 😤



He downs 62 hot dogs to claim his 16th Mustard Belt 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PbcOkt1gVc — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2023

Miki Sudo, who has won the women's contest eight times before, won for the ninth time. She ate 39.5 hot dogs, and she needed every single second of that 10 minutes to nail down the win. She was neck-and-neck with her rival Mayo Ebihara the entire time, and that final half-dog pushed Sudo over the line.

MIKI SUDO EATS 39.5 HOT DOGS TO CLAIM HER NINTH NATHAN'S FAMOUS HOT DOG CONTEST‼️ pic.twitter.com/17ttquQZRY — ESPN (@espn) July 4, 2023

Both Chestnut, 39, and Sudo, 37, said they intend to return and defend their titles in 2024.