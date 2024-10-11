Jets strip Hackett of play-calling, Seahawks are not a threat & is Deshaun Watson broken beyond repair? | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the San Francisco 49ers 36-24 win against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. After dominating early in the game, it seems there’s no more need for concern for Brock Purdy and the 49ers—but can the same be said of a struggling Seattle team?

Charles further breaks down the changes in the Jets organization since Robert Saleh was fired earlier this week. Is this new situation survivable beyond the end of the 2024 season for Ulbrich, Downing & Rodgers? Plus, could a Davante Adams trade possibly save the Jets’ season?

Then it’s time for QB Stock Exchange where the trio are high on Kirk Cousins but are deeply concerned about Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

(0:36) San Francisco vs. Seattle recap

(20:28) Jets strip Hackett of play-calling responsibilities

(34:28) Davante Adams updates

(45:21) Stock up: Kirk Cousins

(48:32) Stock down: Deshaun Watson

(56:43) Stupid underdog picks

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

