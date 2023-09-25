Jets' Robert Saleh calls Zach Wilson 'unquestioned quarterback' as one rumored replacement takes name off list

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) answers questions during a news conference after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is standing by Zach Wilson as the team's starting quarterback ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilson struggled on Sunday going 18-for-36 with 157 yards passing during New York's 15-10 defeat to the New England Patriots. Saleh talked up the 24-year-old's progress postgame and noted there was a lot of football left to play in the season.

But the Jets are already 1-2 and face long odds when they host the defending Super Bowl champions Sunday night at MetLife Stadium. So you can imagine fans wondering if the team plans to bring in a replacement after much of their hope in this season was lost following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1.

When you hear Saleh speak, however, it doesn't appear a change will be coming any time soon. On Monday, the head coach continued his support of Wilson.

"He's our unquestioned quarterback," he said. "As long as he continues to show his preparation, the way he's been practicing, and even in these games, he's not the reason why we lost [Sunday], it's always a team effort. As long as he continues to show improvement, I know from a box score standpoint it's not showing, he's going to be our quarterback."

Asked if the team planned to add another quarterback this week, Saleh referred all questions of that nature to Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

Robert Saleh is asked if the Jets will add a QB this week:



"That one is a Joe question" pic.twitter.com/tzlBF1ZxE4 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 25, 2023

If Douglas is looking for a Wilson replacement Matt Ryan will not be the guy.

The former Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts quarterback joined CBS Sports as an analyst in May after a 15-year NFL career. But he ended his announcement message on what was then known as Twitter with "P.S. - this is not a retirement post 😉."

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported over the weekend that the Jets, seeking some stability at the quarterback position following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury and Wilson's struggles, had turned down approaches from both Ryan and Carson Wentz to help out.

Appearing on CBS Sports HQ on Monday, the 38-year-old Ryan said he wasn't interested in a return and that his agent was doing his job in reaching out.

"I got no interest in doing that right now."



Our very own @m_ryan02 sets the record straight on his interest in being the next QB of the New York Jets pic.twitter.com/wtuOIn7rqY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2023

"My agent is one of the best at what he does — Todd France is incredible. And he wouldn't be doing his job if he wasn't looking into certain situations," said the 2016 NFL MVP. "But he and I talked and I've got no interest in doing that right now. I'm enjoying what I'm doing."

Ryan, of course, has 12 million reasons to not officially announce his retirement. The Colts still owe him $12 million in guaranteed money after cutting him in March and, per Pro Football Talk, if he were to sign with another NFL team they would be off the hook for that money.