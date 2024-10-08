Jets fire Saleh, fixing broken offenses & defenses: Bills, Bengals, 49ers, Browns | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by Matt Harmon to give their takeaways from NFL Week 5 and deep dive on some underperforming NFL offenses & defenses to decide if they're broken beyond repair — or just need a patch job.

After giving their thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs beating the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, Nate and Matt discuss what led to the New York Jets firing head coach Robert Saleh, including the power dynamic between Aaron Rodgers and Saleh, the Jets' 2014-style offense, getting bamboozled by Brian Flores and more, before determining if there's anything that could save the Jets' season (no, it's not Davante Adams).

Next, Nate and Matt go under the hood on some other underperforming units and try to determine potential fixes, including the Buffalo Bills offense, the Cincinnati Bengals defense, the whole San Francisco 49ers team, the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys.

(3:05) Chiefs vs. Saints takeaways

(9:40) Jets fire Robert Saleh: the problem with the Rodgers era

(26:30) Is the Bills offense broken?

(39:05) Is the Bengals defense broken?

(47:50) Are the 49ers broken?

(55:20) Are the Browns broken?

(1:03:30) Are the Cowboys broken?

