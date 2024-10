New York Jets v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 15: New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

More changes are afoot for the New York Jets. Adam Schefter reported that offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is having playcalling duties taken away from him under new interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

Jets HC Jeff Ulbrich announced Todd Downing will be the team’s new play caller, starting with Monday nights game against the Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2024

Ulbrich replaced Robert Saleh, who was fired earlier this week.

