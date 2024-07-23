Jets DE Haason Reddick expected to holdout of training camp as he seeks new deal

Arizona Cardinals v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 31: Haason Reddick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Haason Reddick will not be in attendance as the New York Jets open training camp on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 29-year-old defensive end has not received the extension he has been seeking since being dealt by the Philadelphia Eagles on April 1. He has one year left on his current deal and did not attend any events during the Jets' offseason schedule.

"He's in a really good place mentally, working his tail off like we already know," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said last month during the team's minicamp. "But he's choosing to sit out this one unexcused. ... The guy's a great dude. He's been in multiple places and played at a high level at multiple places. He's a pro, a seasoned vet and the last guy I'm worried about on whether or not he'll be ready to play football He know what he needs to do to get himself ready."

As per the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, Reddick will subject to a daily $50,000 for as long he's absent.

Reddick, who is scheduled to make $14.5 million this season, was dealt from the Eagles to the Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick that would turn into a second-round pick if he plays 67.5% of New York's defensive snaps or records 10 or more sacks in 2024.

Despite offseason reports, Reddick said in February that he never requested a trade from the Eagles while looking for a new contract.

Reddick, a two-time Pro Bowler and was 2022 Second-team All-Pro, has finished with at least 11 sacks in each of the past four seasons. The Jets are his fourth team since entering the league in 2017 with the Arizona Cardinals.