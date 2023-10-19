Jerry Jeudy finally addresses pregame confrontation with NFL Network's Steve Smith

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy didn't know Steve Smith was coming to him to apologize, which Smith said he was doing last week before a Thursday night football game.

Smith was in Kansas City for his role as an NFL Network reporter, and he had previously criticized Jeudy on his podcast. Smith said he was approaching Jeudy to tell him he was playing better and that he was sorry. Smith said he was blown off by Jeudy, who cussed at him, and Smith shared that on the air. That caused a stir.

Jeudy acted after the game like he didn't remember the encounter, but finally addressed it to reporters in Colorado on Thursday.

He said, via Andrew Mason of DenverSports.com, that he would have reacted differently if he knew Smith was coming to apologize. But he was put off by Smith approaching him in a friendly manner after previously criticizing him.

"If you came to apologize to me, I would have understand that and I would have listened to what he had to say," Jeudy said. "Where I'm from, if somebody talks bad about you, you don't go to them in person and try to act friendly toward them like you didn't just talk bad about them.

"I don't go no hate toward Steve Smith. He's a good player and all that stuff like that, I just stand on what I stand on, you feel me? If you feel some type of way, keep that same energy when you see me in person."

Jerry Jeudy comments on the Steve Smith situation: “… Where I’m from, we just don’t — if somebody talk bad about you, you don’t go to that other person and try to act friendly towards them like you didn’t just talk bad about them.” pic.twitter.com/evUNjMG0KX — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 19, 2023

Jeudy reiterated he didn't have anything against Smith but also mentioned a complain some voiced about Smith, that he could have kept the heated conversation private and not made it a public event on NFL Network.

"He wanted to take it to the media and stuff and make it bigger than what it needed to be," Jeudy said.

Jeudy was seen dancing behind Smith while Smith was doing a live segment on NFL Network. Smith didn't didn't respond then, saying "I don't need to have this drama and I don't need to have any problems on the sideline." Most people ripped Jeudy for the entire interaction, some thought Smith was out of line for ripping Jeudy on the air afterward. It wasn't a great look for either.

"One thing I do agree on, I feel like I should have just listened to what he had to say," Jeudy said. "By the same time, I'm going back to my roots and where I'm from. Once somebody talks bad about you behind your back, don't expect to come to them in person and think everything is going to be OK."

Jeudy said he won't be addressing the situation again. It's not like it will be forgotten though.