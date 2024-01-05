Ja'Marr Chase lists expectations for Bengals extension, including Justin Jefferson signing first

Seahawks Bengals Football Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) stands on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) (Jeff Dean/AP)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase didn't shy away from answering questions Tuesday about his looming extension. One of his expectations for the deal involved star Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson.

Chase agreed to a four-year, $30.8 million rookie deal with the Bengals after the team selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Still under contract for 2024, the Bengals will exercise his fifth-year option ahead of the May deadline. The 23-year-old is eligible for an extension this offseason.

"Lord knows I want to do that. I mean, but we'll see what happens," Chase said when asked if he wants to come to an agreement with the Bengals.

When Chase was asked if Jefferson getting his extension done was a prerequisite for his signing, he answered "Hell yeah" with a laugh.

Jefferson's deal is likely to have a significant impact on the market. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signed his 5-year, $275 million contract extension with the team this offseason, two months after the Los Angeles Chargers signed quarterback Justin Herbert to a five-year, $262 million extension.

Chase has also spoken in the past about the idea of playing with his former LSU teammate, saying he would be open to a reunion with Jefferson. It's an exciting idea, as they were one of the most formidable wide receiver pairings in college football history.

"I'm with it," Chase told Devin McCourty in November. "I ain't no selfish player. I might have to take a (pay)cut. He might gotta take a cut, too. But I ain't no selfish player that would be fun to see again."

But the Bengals' front office already has plenty of decisions to make. Bengals president Mike Brown said Burrow was the team's main focus this offseason. When asked about Chase and wide receiver Tee Higgins, Brown was blunt about the "challenge" other negotiations will present.

"Well, it's pretty obvious that Joe is the heart of the matter," Brown said. "And after that, we want all the guys we can get, but we may have to go short in a couple cases."

While the Bengals work to satisfy everyone's needs while remaining under the salary cap, Chase said Tuesday that he'll prioritize "upfront" money in negotiations. Burrow's contract included guaranteed money in year two of the deal. Chase declined to say whether he'll require something similar.

"I don't know, you're going a little too far now, buddy," He said Tuesday. "Gave you a little spice. Don't take all of it."

Wide receiver Tee Higgins is in the final year of his rookie contract. He's scheduled to become a free agent in March. Fellow wideout Tyler Boyd is also set to enter free agency. Chase is the youngest of the trio. After expressing his desire to keep the group together, he was asked if he would take less if it helped the Bengals re-sign Higgins.

"That's a good question. Who knows? It depends how much I'm taking," Chase said. "It depends at the end of the day. Because I might not really be taking a cut. it might come from somewhere else."

Chase made his third consecutive Pro Bowl this season. He recorded 96 catches for 1,197 yards and seven touchdowns during the campaign, which will end Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.