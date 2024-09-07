Jamal Murray agrees to four-year, $208 million max extension to stay with Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 10: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Target Center on May 10, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 117-90. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

Jamal Murray in staying in Colorado long-term. The star point guard has agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension to stay with the Denver Nuggets, per multiple reports.

Under the new extension, Murray will reportedly receive $244 million guaranteed over the next five years. The 27-year-old guard signed a five-year, $170 million extension with Denver in 2019.

BREAKING: Jamal Murray has agreed on a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension with the Nuggets, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/u4VrwztJJE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 7, 2024

Murray was drafted by Denver in 2016, and has been a key player for the Nuggets for the past several seasons. He has been a cemented starter since 2019.

This season, Murray averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game, the second-highest total on the team behind reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokić, and chipped in an average of 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Murray missed the 2021-22 season while recovering from an ACL tear. Upon returning to play in 2022-23, the Canadian guard helped lead the team to an NBA championship. Murray came in clutch for several games in the Nuggets' 4-1 series victory over the Miami Heat in the Finals, including a 30-point triple-double in Game 3.