Jalen Brunson agrees to 4-year, $156.6 million deal, gives Knicks $113 million break in guaranteed money: Report

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks - Game Five NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 121-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson is getting paid by the New York Knicks, but not necessarily as much as they could have paid him.

The Knicks All-Star has agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, despite being eligible for a five-year, $269 million deal. The difference in those deals is $113 million in guaranteed money.

It's a little more complicated than Brunson giving the Knicks a nine-figure discount, though. As Wojnarowski explains, Brunson will be receiving $37.1 million less over the next three years, but his fourth year is a player option. If he decides to opt out, Brunson will reportedly be eligible for a four-year, $323 million deal in 2028 or a five-year, $418 million deal in 2029.

That would be part of why Brunson is taking a pay cut now, but his deal still definitely helps the Knicks keep their burgeoning contender together after signing OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million deal and trading nearly every first-round draft pick possible for Mikal Bridges.

One of Brunson's fellow Villanova Knicks sees his deal as the point guard being a team player.