Jackie Robinson Day, the Chicago White Sox are really bad, Scott Boras loses a client

Jackie Robinson Day is considered one of the most special days on the Major League Baseball calendar every year, as teams and players honor the trailblazer who broke the color barrier in baseball and led the way for many athletes in professional sports.
On this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the importance of remembering Jackie's whole legacy and why it can be a little complicated for the league. Jake shares his experience as a little league coach how leagues and communities can continue to help encourage growth within the game at a grassroots level for all kids of different cultures.
The guys then get into the weekend in baseball, including breaking down the very bad Chicago White Sox getting swept by the Cincinnati Reds, Nestor Cortes pulling out an extremely unique pitching windup for the New York Yankees and Ronel Blanco dealing once again for the Houston Astros.
Jake & Jordan wrap-up the show talking Jordan Montgomery ditching Scott Boras, Tommy Pham signing a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox, Spencer Strider going down for the rest of the season and if a pitcher would intentionally give up a home run so that fans could win free tacos.
1:56 - Jackie Robinson Day celebrated
8:53 - The only sweep from the weekend
14:40 - The series wins
23:06 - Nestor Cortes pulling out some tricks
30:31 - Ronel Blanco is still dealing
45:34 - The weekend splits
48:40 - Other news & notes
