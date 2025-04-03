Ja Morant's confusing decline: young superstar ALREADY past his prime? | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

On this episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine break down Ja Morant's unique, disturbing decline in PPG the last 3 years. Could Ja actually be past his prime already? The chaos of this season for the Memphis Grizzlies, which has seen the firing of HC Taylor Jenkins, may have culminated on Tuesday when Ja Morant seemed to do yet another "gun" gesture that the NBA is now investigating, too. Speaking of Western Conference contenders, the Thursday night tilt between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors is also previewed in full on this must-watch edition of The Big Number.

(00:55) - The Big Number: Ja Morant's declining PPG

(17:20) - Grizzlies using Ja less in pick-and-roll

(22:25) - Ja has missed over half of Grizzlies' regular season games since 2021

(25:50) - Grizzlies defensive struggles in 2025

(30:20) - Grizzlies can't beat good teams?

(34:10) - Warriors vs. Lakers preview

