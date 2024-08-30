It's time for fantasy football managers to take their game to the next level with fantasy view on NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV

Byline: Sponsored by NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV

NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV are back this season to enhance every NFL fan’s Sunday experience with more game combinations than you can find anywhere else. In addition to the (almost) endless combination of games available live every Sunday, comes fantasy view, the latest feature designed for you — the fantasy football manager.

It’s become clear that fantasy football has changed the way fans engage with their favorite sport, and now NFL Sunday Ticket is here to make that connection to the league stronger than ever. YouTube TV has combined the viewing experience with league management for a more seamless NFL-watching experience. All you have to do is link your YouTube TV account with your NFL Fantasy or Yahoo Fantasy account, and follow along with your weekly matchup live as you watch the games!

NFL Sunday's are exciting enough, having to switch from game to game (unless you're a NFL RedZone viewer or taking advantage of the slew of multiview options available!) and having to go from app to app to keep up with your fantasy matchups only to miss the next big play.

With your scores updating live as you watch, you can keep tabs on the players on your roster (as well as your opponents), including your projected total points and win probability as scores shift throughout the game. You no longer have to check on player stat lines and do the math; it’s all right there with NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV.

You can also follow along with other live matchups in your fantasy league — an especially clutch feature down the stretch, as your league’s playoff picture starts to take shape.

With fantasy view, the only apps you’ll need to swipe between are YouTube TV and your preferred texting app. It’s that easy!

Fantasy View: Access your NFL Sunday Ticket subscription on YouTube TV and link your fantasy account. Device restrictions apply.