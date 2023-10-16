Israel-Hamas war live updates: No ceasefire for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza

By Yahoo News Staff, Yahoo News

Israel’s government on Monday denied reports it had agreed to a ceasefire that would allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip and let foreigners flee to Egypt.

"There is currently no ceasefire and humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the expulsion of foreigners," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a translated statement.

The death toll over the weekend continued to rise after Hamas launched a bloody war against Israel on Oct. 7. The U.S. government said at least 30 Americans are among the 4,000 dead, with another 13 missing.

More than 1 million Palestinians have left their homes ahead of an expected invasion from Israel’s military. President Biden has warned Israel against occupying Gaza, saying it would be a “big mistake.”

Follow Yahoo News’ live coverage of the conflict below.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!