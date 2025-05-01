Is JJ Redick too 'wound' up to coach the Lakers? | The Kevin O'Connor Show

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 25: Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter of Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on April 25, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 116-104 to take a 2-1 series lead. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

When the Los Angeles Lakers hired JJ Redick straight from the analyst's chair, optimism soared. Redick showed tactical flexibility and seemed to provide a clear upgrade over Darvin Ham. But FS1's Nick Wright argues Redick’s famous intensity might hold the Lakers back in the moments they need poise the most.

"I think he did an an excellent job this year," Wright said on the latest episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show. "I think objectively, I was saying that if someone had included him on their coach of the year ballot, he deserved it. ...

“With all that said, when he got hired, my concern was that I think when he hits a rough patch, his general smug, condescending nature … could go poorly.”

Wright points to Redick’s struggles in high-pressure NCAA and NBA playoff settings: “We now have a 20-plus year history of JJ Redick being wound so tight he doesn’t perform in the biggest spots.”

O’Connor agreed: “He has always been an underperformer in the postseason,” referencing Redick’s rough Duke stat lines and NBA flameouts.

“I think he is wound so tight that he might not be the best pressure performer,” Wright said.

