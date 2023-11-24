Is the Geno Smith honeymoon officially over after 49ers expose Seahawks on Thanksgiving?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith walks in the bench area during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wassen) (Lindsey Wassen/AP)

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the best stories in football last season. Picked by many to be one of the worst teams in the league, the 2022 Seahawks shocked everyone, going 9-8 and securing a playoff spot. One of the biggest reasons for the team's surge: A breakout season for quarterback Geno Smith.

Fast forward to 2023 and things don't look as rosy. Smith and the Seahawks were exposed by the San Francisco 49ers in a 31-13 loss on Thanksgiving.

Seattle dug itself into a hole almost immediately, allowing the 49ers to charge down the field and score a touchdown on the first drive of the game. The Seahawks attempted to gain some early momentum with a 66-yard kickoff return by Dee Eskridge, but could only muster a field goal out of their fantastic starting position.

Smith played a big role in the team's inability to get things going. His first two passes of the game were nearly intercepted. Smith was unable to get enough juice on a throw to DK Metcalf on the sideline on his first attempt of the game, allowing Chavarius Ward to close in quickly on Metcalf. Smith's second pass appeared to hit Ward in the hands.

On Seattle's first drive of the second quarter, Smith again couldn't get enough on a pass near the sideline and was intercepted by Ambry Thomas.

At halftime, things looked dire. The Seahawks had picked up just three first downs, and were limited to just 56 total yards of offense. The 49ers, meanwhile, had 16 first downs and 226 total yards. Seattle trailed 24-3 going into the half.

Seattle managed to cut into the lead in the third quarter, but it was mostly thanks to the team's defense. With 11:30 remaining in the third quarter, Jordyn Brooks picked off Brock Purdy and rumbled into the end zone for a touchdown. The Seahawks added a field goal during the quarter, making it 24-13.

The comeback attempt ended there. With eight minutes to play, Brock Purdy hit Brandon Aiyuk down the middle of the field for a 28-yard touchdown to put the 49ers up 31-13. That put the game out of reach.

