Is Bulls' Josh Giddey about to get paid this offseason?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 27: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates after hitting a game-winning three pointer as time expired against the Los Angeles Lakers at the United Center on March 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

With the Bulls buzzing after Josh Giddey's game-winning, half-court shot on Thursday night, Kevin O'Connor discussed the 22-year-old's potential trajectory to stardom on Friday's episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show" with guest Tom Haberstroh.

O'Connor marveled at Giddey's second-half leap this season — he's averaging 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists since the break, and shooting over 51% from 3. Giddey's confidence on the court has provided a significant boost to the team — the Bulls have won eight of their past 10 games — and his budding chemistry with teammate Coby White has only strengthened their attack.

Expectations around Giddey are sky high. Haberstroh sees Giddey as a perennial All-Star if he can develop a reliable 3-point shot, and the Bulls might soon “throw the bag” at him. O'Connor wonders if Giddey could receive a $100 million contract this summer. His value has never been higher.

The implications for both Giddey and the Bulls are significant. If Giddey continues to mature and expand his game, he could become the face of the franchise. Will we see Giddey return the Bulls to relevance? His journey is one worth watching.

