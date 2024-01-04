Invisible String Theory, Orange Peel Theory, February Theory: Experts weigh in on TikTok relationship theories

Lately, it seems impossible to scroll through TikTok without coming across a viral relationship theory. Whether it’s the belief that your soulmate is hiding in plain sight or that your partner is a “keeper” if they pass a specific test, these so-called theories are saturating the video-sharing platform and may even influence the way users perceive their romantic relationships.

And while experts say that these theories are entertaining for viewers, they caution against relying on them for relationship guidance. After all, they argue, relationships are often more difficult to navigate.

TikTok boasts about 80 million monthly active users in the United States, and 60% of those users are Gen Z-ers, according to marketing agency Wallaroo. More than that, approximately 70% of Gen Z-ers admit that their emotions are affected by what they see on social media, Pew Research reported. Enter relationship theories.

What is ‘the invisible string theory’?

Emily Reed Niesen (@emreedniesen), 21, took an interest in the invisible string theory after discovering it on TikTok. The notion that people can be unknowingly "tied" together throughout their lives until the right moment when they meet, she told Yahoo News, is one that she strongly believes in.

“I really became interested when I heard of the invisible string theory because it almost exactly described how my boyfriend and I met,” she wrote via email.

She’s not alone. The hashtag #invisiblestringtheory, for instance, boasts more than 80.6 million views on the app.

Joy Arnoldussen (@joyyful), 25, another TikTok creator who subscribes to the invisible string theory, acknowledges, however, that it's possible to read into relationship theories too deeply.

“A lot of the comments on my video are lighthearted, but some people mentioned getting discouraged when their relationship didn’t end up working out,” she told Yahoo News. “I would urge people that these types of theories are meant to be fun and used at your own discretion, not to dictate how you live your life.”

Interest in the invisible string theory has also been connected to Taylor Swift's previously released a song about the concept. "Invisible String" was a track from her 2020 album folklore and some TikTokers are using the chorus as the sound bite for their "invisible string" theory videos. Recent theories online also suggest that Swift and her NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce are connected by invisible strings.

and isn't it just so pretty to think all along there was some invisible string tying you to me? — Taylor Swift Lyrics Bot (@TSwiftLyricsBot) December 29, 2023

Loneliness epidemic

Jennifer Chain, a psychologist in Seattle, told Yahoo News that relationship theories on TikTok are likely gaining traction as a result of the so-called loneliness epidemic. In 2020, health provider Cigna found that more than three in five Americans are lonely and lack companionship. Research published in the National Library of Medicine in 2023 also found that people felt lonelier after the coronavirus pandemic than before it.

"The loneliness epidemic is on the rise and according to Pew Research Center, most Americans find dating difficult," Chain said. "In this context of loneliness and frustration, it is not surprising that TikTok relationship theories are so popular. Not only are these theories and trends entertaining to watch, but they also offer hope for finding the right partner. Unfortunately, a compatible partner is hard to find and a healthy relationship is hard to establish without effort, patience, self-reflection, and growth. TikTok theories are charming and wishful but not helpful."

What is ‘the bird test’?

“The bird test” is another concept that’s gaining traction on the video-sharing platform. The idea is to say something random but with genuine excitement to your partner in the hope that they will match your enthusiasm. Should someone pass the bird test, creators believe it’s a positive sign for the relationship’s longevity.

‘Immediacy and oversimplification’

Sabrina Zohar, a San Diego-based dating coach and the host of Do the Work podcast, believes that Gen Z-ers are drawn to these relationship theories due to "immediacy and oversimplification."

“A 30-second TikTok video that describes your current situation? Sign me up! Problem is, it removes all nuance and leaves little to no room for higher level thinking and challenging social norms/thoughts,” Zohar told Yahoo News in an email. “People are using these theories as gospel and self-identification. Instead of sitting in discomfort (which is dating, it’s uncomfortable AF and naturally anxiety-inducing since there IS a lot of unknown) people refer to a quick video to explain their very specific situation and find comfort in it not being them, but rather someone else.”

What is the ‘orange peel theory’?

Similar to the bird test, the orange peel theory revolves around your partner’s reaction to being asked to do something. The theory hinges on acts of service and the idea that while you may be perfectly capable of completing the task – i.e., peeling an orange – on your own, your partner is willing to do that for you anyway, without any hesitation.

While engaging with these theories can “open up dialogue” and help people discuss relationship dynamics that “might otherwise be difficult to articulate,” the cons, explained Kim Homan, a Tennessee-based licensed marriage and family therapist, are quite significant. In addition to oversimplifying relationship dynamics, they aren’t actually backed by scientific research.

“It's crucial to remember that every relationship is unique, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach,” Homan said. “Instead, focus on open communication, mutual respect, understanding, and professional advice tailored to your specific situation. If you're ever in doubt, a qualified therapist can provide insights and strategies based on established research and personalized understanding, rather than fleeting trends.”

What is ‘the February/March theory’?

While the invisible string theory celebrates the notion that two individuals are connected throughout life, “the February/March Theory” is the belief that there are two months out of the year where couples notoriously either get together or call it quits. TikTok creators claim that during this time, new relationships blossom while older, longer-term relationships come to an end.

Zohar isn't surprised by the the popularity of the videos.

“These ‘theories’ are simply describing adult communication and compatibility and the fact that THIS goes viral isn’t shocking,” Zohar asserted.

Not black and white

Ultimately, Zohar explained, these relationship theories discount the fact that interpersonal dynamics are complex. Humans are complex, and to reduce their relationships to concise, easy-to-understand theories would be a mistake.

“If you’re like me then watching them is just a fancy explanation for adult relationships and ‘testing’ people isn’t a way to gauge compatibility,” she added. “These theories are very black and white and relationships/humans are nuanced.”