Inter emerge victorious over Barcelona, PSG oust Arsenal + LAFC given a chance at the Club World Cup!?

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Inter Milan’s entertaining 2-leg win over Barcelona in the Champions League Semifinal. Was the tie the most entertaining CL semifinal ever? How were Inter and Simone Inzaghi able to come out victorious?

Christian and Alexis then break down the other Champions League semifinal as PSG eliminated Arsenal. Luis Enrique’s tactical masterclass was too much for Mikel Arteta’s gunners. Do PSG have a shot at being Inter in the final?

Later, Christian and Alexis recap the news that LAFC and Club America will face off on May 31st with the winner securing a spot in the Club World Cup!With a win, can this match set LAFC up financially for the next 5-6 years?

(6:00) - Inter eliminate Barcelona, advance to CL Final

(24:45) - PSG oust Arsenal, advance to CL Final

(40:45) - LAFC to face Club America: winner goes to Club World Cup

