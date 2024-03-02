Idaho, Missouri Republican caucus results: Live results

Three states are holding Republican elections Saturday: Idaho, Michigan and Missouri. But none of them were primaries. All were caucuses, which limit turnout by requiring participants to arrive at a specific time and usually to stay for a certain period to participate in a more formal process than simply voting. Michigan did hold a primary also, earlier in the week, which allocated about a third of that state's delegates. Trump won that contest easily.

Caucus specifics vary from state to state, but they usually involve hearing speeches and then casting a vote.

Trump has won every single Republican nominating contest since the year began, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as his last remaining serious challenger. Following Saturday, Trump will face Haley in the numerous elections being held March 5, which is known as Super Tuesday.

The Associated Press is providing live results below from Missouri and Idaho.